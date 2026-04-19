NN Group NV Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts

NN Group NV Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:NNGRY - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Hold" from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of NN Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th.

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NN Group Stock Performance

Shares of NNGRY stock opened at $43.18 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $40.01 and its 200 day moving average is $37.90. NN Group has a 12 month low of $28.34 and a 12 month high of $43.53.

About NN Group

NN Group N.V. OTCMKTS: NNGRY is a Dutch insurance and asset management company that provides a range of life and non-life insurance products, pension and retirement solutions, and investment management services. Its product offering typically includes individual and group life insurance, annuities, disability and health-related coverages, property & casualty insurance, and savings and retirement planning products aimed at both retail and corporate clients. The company also manages assets on behalf of its insurance operations and third-party institutional and individual investors.

NN Group traces its corporate structure to the Dutch insurer Nationale-Nederlanden and was established as a separate, publicly listed company following a demerger from ING Group in the mid-2010s.

Further Reading

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