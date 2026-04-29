NN (NNBR) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect NN to post earnings of ($0.02) per share and revenue of $106.5870 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

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NN Price Performance

NNBR opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.09. NN has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $2.88. The firm has a market cap of $127.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NNBR. B. Riley Financial cut their target price on shares of NN from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of NN in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of NN from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NN news, major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc sold 555,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total value of $1,493,770.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 412,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,428.63. This trade represents a 57.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,636,916 shares of company stock worth $3,929,599. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NN

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NNBR. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of NN during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of NN in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 53.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NN

NN, Inc NASDAQ: NNBR is a diversified industrial manufacturing company specializing in engineered metal components, powder metal parts and friction materials. Through its subsidiaries, the company develops and produces precision-rolled products for powertrain and chassis applications, engineered friction products for brake and transmission systems, and various metal powders used in automotive, industrial and energy markets. Its offerings span a wide range of component sizes and complexity, from thin‐gauge strips for hybrid and electric vehicle applications to high‐volume sintered parts for commercial and consumer products.

The company's operations are organized into three business segments.

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