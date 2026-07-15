NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) Given New $49.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $49.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "equal weight" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.46% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NNN. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of NNN REIT from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NNN REIT from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NNN REIT from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NNN REIT from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of NNN REIT in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $45.96.

Get NNN REIT alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Analysis on NNN REIT

NNN REIT Stock Up 0.0%

NNN opened at $47.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.80. NNN REIT has a 12 month low of $38.90 and a 12 month high of $48.15.

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $240.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.75 million. NNN REIT had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 41.38%.The company's revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. NNN REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.480-3.540 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NNN REIT will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NNN REIT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 3,354.1% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Ascentis Independent Advisors purchased a new stake in NNN REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in NNN REIT by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in NNN REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in NNN REIT during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company's stock.

NNN REIT Company Profile

NNN REIT NYSE: NNN, formally known as National Retail Properties, is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and managing a diversified portfolio of retail properties across the United States. As a net-lease REIT, the company enters into long-term, triple-net leases with national and regional tenants, shifting most property-related expenses, including maintenance, taxes and insurance, to its lessees. This structure provides NNN REIT with predictable cash flows and a stable income stream rooted in essential retail uses such as convenience stores, dollar stores, drug stores and quick-service restaurants.

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Orlando, Florida, NNN REIT has steadily grown its footprint through disciplined acquisitions and selective lease underwriting.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NNN REIT, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NNN REIT wasn't on the list.

While NNN REIT currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here