NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Here's Why

NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN - Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $44.51 and traded as high as $49.79. NNN REIT shares last traded at $49.1910, with a volume of 962,810 shares traded.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings raised NNN REIT from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on NNN REIT from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays increased their target price on NNN REIT from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial set a $50.00 price target on NNN REIT in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut NNN REIT from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $46.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NNN

NNN REIT Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.80. The company's 50 day moving average price is $46.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.51.

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). NNN REIT had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 41.38%.The company had revenue of $240.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. NNN REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.480-3.540 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NNN REIT, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NNN REIT Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from NNN REIT's previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. NNN REIT's payout ratio is 116.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NNN REIT

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in NNN REIT by 798.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 268,872 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $11,301,000 after acquiring an additional 238,938 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in NNN REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,165,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in NNN REIT by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 469,045 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $20,000,000 after purchasing an additional 34,852 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in shares of NNN REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,300,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 77,022 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 30,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company's stock.

NNN REIT Company Profile

NNN REIT NYSE: NNN, formally known as National Retail Properties, is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and managing a diversified portfolio of retail properties across the United States. As a net-lease REIT, the company enters into long-term, triple-net leases with national and regional tenants, shifting most property-related expenses, including maintenance, taxes and insurance, to its lessees. This structure provides NNN REIT with predictable cash flows and a stable income stream rooted in essential retail uses such as convenience stores, dollar stores, drug stores and quick-service restaurants.

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Orlando, Florida, NNN REIT has steadily grown its footprint through disciplined acquisitions and selective lease underwriting.

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