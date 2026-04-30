NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.480-3.540 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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NNN REIT Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE:NNN traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.82. 522,252 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,497,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. NNN REIT has a twelve month low of $38.90 and a twelve month high of $46.03. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $44.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.85.

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.35. NNN REIT had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 42.08%.NNN REIT's revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. NNN REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.480-3.540 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NNN REIT will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NNN REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. NNN REIT's payout ratio is 115.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NNN REIT from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on shares of NNN REIT from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.50 price objective on shares of NNN REIT in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $46.00 price objective on shares of NNN REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded NNN REIT from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $45.55.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NNN

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 33,192 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $1,492,976.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 822,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,005,540.78. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Adamo sold 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $269,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 126,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,684,846.42. This trade represents a 4.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of NNN REIT

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NNN REIT by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in NNN REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in NNN REIT by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 77,022 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 30,333 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in NNN REIT by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 115,265 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company's stock.

About NNN REIT

NNN REIT NYSE: NNN, formally known as National Retail Properties, is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and managing a diversified portfolio of retail properties across the United States. As a net-lease REIT, the company enters into long-term, triple-net leases with national and regional tenants, shifting most property-related expenses, including maintenance, taxes and insurance, to its lessees. This structure provides NNN REIT with predictable cash flows and a stable income stream rooted in essential retail uses such as convenience stores, dollar stores, drug stores and quick-service restaurants.

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Orlando, Florida, NNN REIT has steadily grown its footprint through disciplined acquisitions and selective lease underwriting.

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