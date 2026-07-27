Noble Financial Issues Pessimistic Outlook for SHIP Earnings

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SHIP - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Noble Financial reduced their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report issued on Thursday, July 23rd. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now expects that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Seanergy Maritime's current full-year earnings is $2.87 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research cut Seanergy Maritime from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. B. Riley Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Seanergy Maritime from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Seanergy Maritime from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $22.00.

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Seanergy Maritime Price Performance

Seanergy Maritime stock opened at $16.18 on Monday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.94. Seanergy Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 20.96%.The business had revenue of $42.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.15 million.

Seanergy Maritime Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Seanergy Maritime's dividend payout ratio is presently 44.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seanergy Maritime

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Seanergy Maritime by 674.4% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 294,523 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 256,492 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Seanergy Maritime by 400.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,220 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 234,672 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 15.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 652,300 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 88,800 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 512.1% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 86,566 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 72,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 235.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 100,363 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 70,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.36% of the company's stock.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. NASDAQ: SHIP is a dry bulk shipping company that provides seaborne transportation services for major commodities, including iron ore, coal and grain. The company's operations encompass both time charter and voyage charter contracts, enabling customers to secure vessel capacity on either a fixed-rate or spot basis. Its client base includes commodity producers, trading houses and industrial end users seeking global logistics solutions for bulk materials.

The company's core assets consist of a fleet of modern dry bulk carriers, spanning Capesize, Panamax and Supramax classes.

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