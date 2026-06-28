Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK - Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.5671.

NOK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus upgraded Nokia from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered Nokia from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Arete Research raised Nokia from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Nokia from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

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Key Stories Impacting Nokia

Here are the key news stories impacting Nokia this week:

Nokia Trading Down 7.2%

Shares of Nokia stock opened at $12.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.55. Nokia has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45. The firm has a market cap of $74.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter. Nokia had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 9.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nokia will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOK. Analog Century Management LP purchased a new stake in Nokia in the 4th quarter worth about $104,244,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 50.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 43,424,695 shares of the technology company's stock worth $208,873,000 after purchasing an additional 14,482,665 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 166.4% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 20,388,202 shares of the technology company's stock worth $163,921,000 after purchasing an additional 12,734,021 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 91,942,507 shares of the technology company's stock worth $594,868,000 after purchasing an additional 11,612,590 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 171.0% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 17,490,101 shares of the technology company's stock worth $113,161,000 after purchasing an additional 11,035,002 shares during the period. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation, headquartered in Espoo, Finland, is a global telecommunications and technology company with roots dating back to 1865. Over its long history the company moved from forestry and cable operations into electronics and telecommunications, becoming widely known in the 1990s and 2000s for its mobile phones. In recent years Nokia refocused its business toward network infrastructure, software and technology licensing, and research and development, following the divestiture of its handset manufacturing business and the acquisition of Alcatel‑Lucent in 2016, which brought Bell Labs into its portfolio.

Today Nokia's core activities center on designing, building and supporting communications networks and related software.

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