Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK - Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday after Argus upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Argus now has a $15.00 price target on the stock. Approximately 33,690,969 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session's volume of 56,075,129 shares.The stock last traded at $11.1660 and had previously closed at $10.46.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NOK. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Nokia from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Santander upgraded Nokia from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Nokia from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $12.40 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Arete Research downgraded Nokia from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Danske downgraded Nokia from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $9.71.

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Key Headlines Impacting Nokia

Here are the key news stories impacting Nokia this week:

Positive Sentiment: Argus upgraded Nokia from "hold" to "buy" and set a $15 price target (around ~44% above the current quote), giving an analyst-led catalyst for further upside. Benzinga

Argus upgraded Nokia from "hold" to "buy" and set a $15 price target (around ~44% above the current quote), giving an analyst-led catalyst for further upside. Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA holds a large position in Nokia (reported ~166.4M ADRs, ~$1.08B), signaling strategic confidence and raising the stock’s credibility among AI/infra investors. Institutional backing from NVIDIA is a major demand-side fundamental. Invezz

NVIDIA holds a large position in Nokia (reported ~166.4M ADRs, ~$1.08B), signaling strategic confidence and raising the stock’s credibility among AI/infra investors. Institutional backing from NVIDIA is a major demand-side fundamental. Positive Sentiment: Reports say Nokia’s Q1 beat and AI infrastructure exposure have pushed the stock to multi-year highs as markets re-rate telecom equipment names for AI data‑center and 5G edge demand. This operational proof point supports higher multiples. CoinCentral

Reports say Nokia’s Q1 beat and AI infrastructure exposure have pushed the stock to multi-year highs as markets re-rate telecom equipment names for AI data‑center and 5G edge demand. This operational proof point supports higher multiples. Positive Sentiment: Nokia announced alliances with Orange and RUCKUS to co-develop AI-driven 5G RAN and integrated Wi‑Fi7/fiber solutions, which could expand enterprise and carrier AI networking revenue. Partnerships bolster the AI growth narrative. Yahoo Finance

Nokia announced alliances with Orange and RUCKUS to co-develop AI-driven 5G RAN and integrated Wi‑Fi7/fiber solutions, which could expand enterprise and carrier AI networking revenue. Partnerships bolster the AI growth narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage and discussion (podcast) highlight Nokia’s role in AI and robotics networking — useful for investor awareness but not an immediate price catalyst. Telecoms.com Podcast

Coverage and discussion (podcast) highlight Nokia’s role in AI and robotics networking — useful for investor awareness but not an immediate price catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Market quote pages and roundup stories are amplifying the narrative; these serve as distribution of existing news rather than new fundamentals. Fox Business

Market quote pages and roundup stories are amplifying the narrative; these serve as distribution of existing news rather than new fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: After the sharp rally to multi‑year highs, the stock is experiencing short-term profit-taking and a modest pullback — a common retracement after rapid moves that could weigh on price in the near term.

Institutional Trading of Nokia

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOK. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nokia during the third quarter valued at about $4,595,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nokia by 38.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,760,500 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $37,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,545 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Nokia during the third quarter valued at about $11,910,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Nokia by 35,010.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,655,143 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $60,871,000 after purchasing an additional 12,619,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in Nokia by 8.8% during the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,473,592 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $11,898,000 after purchasing an additional 200,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.28% of the company's stock.

Nokia Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.20. The company has a market cap of $64.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.02%.The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nokia Corporation will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be issued a $0.0468 dividend. This is a boost from Nokia's previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 28th. Nokia's dividend payout ratio is 56.25%.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation, headquartered in Espoo, Finland, is a global telecommunications and technology company with roots dating back to 1865. Over its long history the company moved from forestry and cable operations into electronics and telecommunications, becoming widely known in the 1990s and 2000s for its mobile phones. In recent years Nokia refocused its business toward network infrastructure, software and technology licensing, and research and development, following the divestiture of its handset manufacturing business and the acquisition of Alcatel‑Lucent in 2016, which brought Bell Labs into its portfolio.

Today Nokia's core activities center on designing, building and supporting communications networks and related software.

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