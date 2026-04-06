Free Trial
→ SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Shares Gap Up - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 6, 2026
Nokia logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Nokia shares gapped up pre-market, opening at $9.15 vs. a prior close of $8.82 and last trading around $8.93 on heavy volume (~21.6M), roughly a 2.6% intraday rise.
  • Analysts are mixed — eight Buys, six Holds and one Sell — producing a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.01, which is below the current share price.
  • Valuation and momentum diverge: the company has a market cap of $51.9B with a high P/E of 69.35 and PEG of 3.06, yet the stock trades above its 50‑day ($7.66) and 200‑day ($6.66) moving averages, indicating recent upward momentum despite rich valuation.
  • Interested in Nokia? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.82, but opened at $9.15. Nokia shares last traded at $8.9250, with a volume of 21,583,189 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOK. Danske cut shares of Nokia from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Citigroup restated a "sell" rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nokia in a research report on Monday, February 9th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nokia from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Santander raised shares of Nokia from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $7.01.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nokia

Nokia Trading Up 2.6%

The company's 50 day simple moving average is $7.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.66. The company has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a PE ratio of 69.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Nokia by 248.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,815 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nokia by 33,457.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Dorato Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Nokia during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Nokia during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.28% of the company's stock.

About Nokia

(Get Free Report)

Nokia Corporation, headquartered in Espoo, Finland, is a global telecommunications and technology company with roots dating back to 1865. Over its long history the company moved from forestry and cable operations into electronics and telecommunications, becoming widely known in the 1990s and 2000s for its mobile phones. In recent years Nokia refocused its business toward network infrastructure, software and technology licensing, and research and development, following the divestiture of its handset manufacturing business and the acquisition of Alcatel‑Lucent in 2016, which brought Bell Labs into its portfolio.

Today Nokia's core activities center on designing, building and supporting communications networks and related software.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Nokia Right Now?

Before you consider Nokia, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nokia wasn't on the list.

While Nokia currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now Cover
Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now

Just getting into the stock market? These 10 simple stocks can help beginning investors build long-term wealth without knowing options, technicals, or other advanced strategies.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

3 Utility Stocks With Strong Dividends and Room to Run Higher
3 Utility Stocks With Strong Dividends and Room to Run Higher
By Dan Schmidt | April 5, 2026
tc pixel
MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon
MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
Coursera's Options Anomaly: A Big Bet on What's Next?
Coursera's Options Anomaly: A Big Bet on What's Next?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | March 30, 2026
Valuation to the Moon? SpaceX Gears Up for IPO Liftoff With a Confidential Filing
Valuation to the Moon? SpaceX Gears Up for IPO Liftoff With a Confidential Filing
By Jessica Mitacek | April 2, 2026
Three Stocks Under $20 With Massive Upside Potential
Three Stocks Under $20 With Massive Upside Potential
By Chris Markoch | March 31, 2026
tc pixel
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
As Recession Odds Climb, Defensive Sectors Continue to Outperform
As Recession Odds Climb, Defensive Sectors Continue to Outperform
By Jessica Mitacek | April 1, 2026
HP Inc. Stock Is Historically Cheap, but Can AI Change the Story?
HP Inc. Stock Is Historically Cheap, but Can AI Change the Story?
By Sam Quirke | April 1, 2026
Stocks on Sale? Here’s What We’re Buying
Stocks on Sale? Here’s What We’re Buying
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Recent Videos

3 Sectors Set to Soar After the Selloff — and 1 to Avoid
3 Sectors Set to Soar After the Selloff — and 1 to Avoid
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
These Stocks Are Killing My Portfolio — Time to Bail?
These Stocks Are Killing My Portfolio — Time to Bail?
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Nuclear May Have Hit the Floor — Is This the Generational Buying Opportunity?
Nuclear May Have Hit the Floor — Is This the Generational Buying Opportunity?
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines