Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Trading 3.6% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK - Get Free Report) traded up 3.6% on Thursday after Arete Research upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The stock traded as high as $12.92 and last traded at $12.9050. 134,754,083 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 60,644,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.46.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nokia from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Santander raised shares of Nokia from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a "sell" rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Nokia from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $9.71.

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Key Stories Impacting Nokia

Here are the key news stories impacting Nokia this week:

Institutional Trading of Nokia

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOK. J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Nokia by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 68,204 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Nokia by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,426 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nokia by 14.0% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 12,081 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Xponance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nokia by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Nokia by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 24,344 shares of the technology company's stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.28% of the company's stock.

Nokia Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $74.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.02%.The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Nokia Corporation will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be given a $0.0468 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 28th. This is an increase from Nokia's previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Nokia's payout ratio is 75.00%.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation, headquartered in Espoo, Finland, is a global telecommunications and technology company with roots dating back to 1865. Over its long history the company moved from forestry and cable operations into electronics and telecommunications, becoming widely known in the 1990s and 2000s for its mobile phones. In recent years Nokia refocused its business toward network infrastructure, software and technology licensing, and research and development, following the divestiture of its handset manufacturing business and the acquisition of Alcatel‑Lucent in 2016, which brought Bell Labs into its portfolio.

Today Nokia's core activities center on designing, building and supporting communications networks and related software.

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