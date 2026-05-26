Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Trading 6.3% Higher - Still a Buy?

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK - Get Free Report) traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.63 and last traded at $16.45. 185,367,144 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 164% from the average session volume of 70,346,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.47.

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More Nokia News

Here are the key news stories impacting Nokia this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Danske cut shares of Nokia from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Northland Securities set a $13.00 price target on shares of Nokia in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an "underweight" rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nokia from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded shares of Nokia from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $9.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Nokia

Nokia Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $94.46 billion, a PE ratio of 102.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.12. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $10.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.18.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Nokia had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Nokia Corporation will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Nokia Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th were issued a $0.0468 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Nokia's previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 28th. Nokia's payout ratio is presently 81.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nokia

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Nokia by 248.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,815 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Nokia by 33,457.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. Dorato Capital Management bought a new position in Nokia during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in Nokia during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Nokia during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.28% of the company's stock.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation, headquartered in Espoo, Finland, is a global telecommunications and technology company with roots dating back to 1865. Over its long history the company moved from forestry and cable operations into electronics and telecommunications, becoming widely known in the 1990s and 2000s for its mobile phones. In recent years Nokia refocused its business toward network infrastructure, software and technology licensing, and research and development, following the divestiture of its handset manufacturing business and the acquisition of Alcatel‑Lucent in 2016, which brought Bell Labs into its portfolio.

Today Nokia's core activities center on designing, building and supporting communications networks and related software.

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