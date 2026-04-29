Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Trading Up 10.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 10.4% during trading on Wednesday after Arete Research upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The stock traded as high as $12.60 and last traded at $12.48. Approximately 153,160,850 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 157% from the average daily volume of 59,646,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

NOK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded Nokia from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $12.40 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Danske cut Nokia from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Nokia from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Northland Securities set a $13.00 price objective on Nokia in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Santander upgraded Nokia from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $9.71.

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More Nokia News

Here are the key news stories impacting Nokia this week:

Positive Sentiment: Nokia announced roughly €1 billion in new AI-related orders and is deepening AI and cloud partnerships, which has materially increased investor focus on its AI revenue mix and valuation outlook. Article Title

Nokia announced roughly €1 billion in new AI-related orders and is deepening AI and cloud partnerships, which has materially increased investor focus on its AI revenue mix and valuation outlook. Positive Sentiment: Traders are rotating into telecom-and-networking stocks tied to AI infrastructure buildouts, a flow that is helping lift Nokia alongside peers in the AI/hyperscaler supply chain. Article Title

Traders are rotating into telecom-and-networking stocks tied to AI infrastructure buildouts, a flow that is helping lift Nokia alongside peers in the AI/hyperscaler supply chain. Positive Sentiment: Arete Research upgraded Nokia from "neutral" to "buy," supplying fresh analyst support that can attract more institutional interest. Article Title

Arete Research upgraded Nokia from "neutral" to "buy," supplying fresh analyst support that can attract more institutional interest. Positive Sentiment: Nokia, Blaize and regional partner Datacomm Diangraha launched a three‑way alliance to deploy hybrid AI inference in Indonesia and SEA, validating Nokia’s edge-to-cloud strategy and opening immediate in‑market pipeline. Article Title

Nokia, Blaize and regional partner Datacomm Diangraha launched a three‑way alliance to deploy hybrid AI inference in Indonesia and SEA, validating Nokia’s edge-to-cloud strategy and opening immediate in‑market pipeline. Positive Sentiment: Insider buying: CEO Justin Hotard reported an acquisition of Nokia shares under the co‑investment LTIP, a signal management views the shares as attractive at current levels. Article Title

Insider buying: CEO Justin Hotard reported an acquisition of Nokia shares under the co‑investment LTIP, a signal management views the shares as attractive at current levels. Positive Sentiment: Media coverage highlights Nokia’s AI-fueled growth and data-center opportunity, noting multi-year highs and investor enthusiasm for its role in data-center and hyperscaler builds. Article Title

Media coverage highlights Nokia’s AI-fueled growth and data-center opportunity, noting multi-year highs and investor enthusiasm for its role in data-center and hyperscaler builds. Neutral Sentiment: Market research projects multi-year growth (CAGR ~10.2%) for the 5G FWA CPE market through 2031, which supports long-term demand for Nokia’s access and CPE offerings but is a longer‑term structural tailwind rather than an immediate catalyst. Article Title

Market research projects multi-year growth (CAGR ~10.2%) for the 5G FWA CPE market through 2031, which supports long-term demand for Nokia’s access and CPE offerings but is a longer‑term structural tailwind rather than an immediate catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Other managers’ transaction filings (board member Timo Ihamuotila) were posted, reflecting governance disclosures; these are standard regulatory notices unless accompanied by sizable market-moving trades. Article Title

Other managers’ transaction filings (board member Timo Ihamuotila) were posted, reflecting governance disclosures; these are standard regulatory notices unless accompanied by sizable market-moving trades. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage noting an Amkor Q1 beat and an analyst upgrade points to sector-wide attention; these items amplify focus but are not company-specific earnings drivers. Article Title

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOK. Amundi bought a new position in Nokia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $776,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nokia by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 186,997 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 40,276 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Nokia by 6,539.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,841,558 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $14,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798,758 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Nokia by 6,204.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 60,464 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 59,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Nokia by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,550,274 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $66,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.28% of the company's stock.

Nokia Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.28. The firm has a market cap of $71.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.02%.The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Nokia Corporation will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be given a $0.0468 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Nokia's previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Nokia's dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation, headquartered in Espoo, Finland, is a global telecommunications and technology company with roots dating back to 1865. Over its long history the company moved from forestry and cable operations into electronics and telecommunications, becoming widely known in the 1990s and 2000s for its mobile phones. In recent years Nokia refocused its business toward network infrastructure, software and technology licensing, and research and development, following the divestiture of its handset manufacturing business and the acquisition of Alcatel‑Lucent in 2016, which brought Bell Labs into its portfolio.

Today Nokia's core activities center on designing, building and supporting communications networks and related software.

Further Reading

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