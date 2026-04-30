Nomad Foods (NOMD) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2026 Prepared Remarks results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Nomad Foods to post earnings of $0.21 per share and revenue of $803.9990 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 Prepared Remarks earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 6:45 AM ET.

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Nomad Foods Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:NOMD opened at $9.57 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.74. Nomad Foods has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Nomad Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 11th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.1%. Nomad Foods's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nomad Foods

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nomad Foods

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 87.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,658 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 4,342.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,552 shares of the company's stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 9,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona PSPRS Trust purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited is a leading frozen foods company headquartered in the United Kingdom, operating under the ticker symbol NOMD on the New York Stock Exchange. The company's portfolio comprises well-known consumer brands such as Birds Eye, iglo, Findus, Goodfella's and Aunt Bessie's, covering a wide range of categories including vegetables, seafood, ready meals, pizzas and desserts. Nomad Foods focuses on delivering convenient, high-quality frozen products designed to meet evolving consumer preferences for taste, nutrition and ease of preparation.

Formed in 2015 through the acquisition of Iglo Group by investment firms Permira and Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Nomad Foods was created with the strategy of building Europe's largest frozen foods platform.

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