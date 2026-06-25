Nomura Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Stock Price

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Nomura from $207.00 to $178.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the specialty retailer's stock. Nomura's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 84.52% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $172.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. DZ Bank cut shares of Alibaba Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $187.38.

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Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA opened at $96.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm's 50 day moving average is $127.23 and its 200-day moving average is $140.87. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $97.42 and a 12-month high of $192.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.47.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 16,420 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 426 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. TrueWealth Financial Partners lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. TrueWealth Financial Partners now owns 4,361 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Alibaba Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Negative Sentiment: Anthropic accused Alibaba and its AI unit of running a large-scale effort to extract Claude model capabilities, alleging the “largest known distillation attack” and prompting concern over legal, regulatory, and reputational risk. Reuters article

Anthropic accused Alibaba and its AI unit of running a large-scale effort to extract Claude model capabilities, alleging the “largest known distillation attack” and prompting concern over legal, regulatory, and reputational risk. Negative Sentiment: Reports say Alibaba shares fell to a 16-month low after the Anthropic allegations, as investors worried the controversy could complicate its AI ambitions and increase scrutiny from U.S. authorities. Yahoo Finance article

Reports say Alibaba shares fell to a 16-month low after the Anthropic allegations, as investors worried the controversy could complicate its AI ambitions and increase scrutiny from U.S. authorities. Neutral Sentiment: Alibaba sued the Pentagon over its blacklisting as a Chinese military-linked company, arguing the designation has no factual or legal basis; while this could help if successful, it also highlights ongoing U.S.-China geopolitical and contract-access risk. Yahoo Finance article

Alibaba sued the Pentagon over its blacklisting as a Chinese military-linked company, arguing the designation has no factual or legal basis; while this could help if successful, it also highlights ongoing U.S.-China geopolitical and contract-access risk. Neutral Sentiment: Alibaba also continued to push its AI product strategy, including lower-cost Qwen offerings and new model releases, but those developments were overshadowed by the controversy. SCMP article

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

Further Reading

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