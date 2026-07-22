Nomura (NMR) Projected to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Nomura (NYSE:NMR - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2027 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.23 per share and revenue of $3.4944 billion for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 5:30 AM ET.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Nomura had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 9.70%. On average, analysts expect Nomura to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Nomura Stock Performance

NMR opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.38. The business's 50 day moving average is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average is $8.60. The stock has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.69. Nomura has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $10.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Nomura from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised Nomura from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $10.20 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Nomura raised Nomura to a "buy" rating and set a $10.20 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $10.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NMR

Institutional Trading of Nomura

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMR. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Nomura by 1,019.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,434 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nomura in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomura in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.14% of the company's stock.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc is a global financial services group headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, with origins dating back to 1925 when Tokushichi Nomura II established the firm as a securities business. Over the decades Nomura has grown from a domestic securities house into a multinational financial services firm by expanding its product offerings and international footprint. The company is publicly listed and operates through a network of subsidiaries and branches to serve a broad client base.

Nomura's principal businesses encompass retail brokerage, wholesale (investment banking and global markets), and asset management.

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