Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Short Interest Down 57.9% in April

Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 31,789 shares, a decline of 57.9% from the March 31st total of 75,552 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company's stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 167,858 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

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Nomura Research Institute Price Performance

OTCMKTS:NRILY opened at $32.39 on Friday. Nomura Research Institute has a one year low of $22.73 and a one year high of $43.20. The company has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.70. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.94.

Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $31.34 by ($32.10). Nomura Research Institute had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nomura Research Institute will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NRILY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nomura Research Institute from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Research raised shares of Nomura Research Institute from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Report on NRILY

Trending Headlines about Nomura Research Institute

Here are the key news stories impacting Nomura Research Institute this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company authorized a ¥70 billion share buyback (up to 21 million shares), a direct capital-return action that typically supports the share price and boosts ROE. Article Title

Company authorized a ¥70 billion share buyback (up to 21 million shares), a direct capital-return action that typically supports the share price and boosts ROE. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its dividend forecast and signaled further payout increases, improving income visibility for income-focused investors. Article Title

Management raised its dividend forecast and signaled further payout increases, improving income visibility for income-focused investors. Positive Sentiment: NRI unveiled a new medium-term management plan with aggressive profitability targets, which could support margin expansion and ROE improvement if execution succeeds. Article Title

NRI unveiled a new medium-term management plan with aggressive profitability targets, which could support margin expansion and ROE improvement if execution succeeds. Positive Sentiment: Short interest plunged ~57.9% in April to 31,789 shares (0.0% of float sold short) and a 0.2-day short-interest ratio — low short exposure can reduce downward pressure and can fuel short-covering rallies.

Short interest plunged ~57.9% in April to 31,789 shares (0.0% of float sold short) and a 0.2-day short-interest ratio — low short exposure can reduce downward pressure and can fuel short-covering rallies. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue rose ~6.5% to ¥814.7 billion, signaling top-line resilience even as profitability was pressured — mixed signal for investors focused on growth vs. margin recovery. Article Title

Revenue rose ~6.5% to ¥814.7 billion, signaling top-line resilience even as profitability was pressured — mixed signal for investors focused on growth vs. margin recovery. Negative Sentiment: Company reported a sharp EPS miss for the quarter (reported ($0.76) vs. consensus $31.34), a large shortfall that could weigh on near-term sentiment despite underlying metrics like a reported net margin of 13.17% and ROE of 22.45%.

Company reported a sharp EPS miss for the quarter (reported ($0.76) vs. consensus $31.34), a large shortfall that could weigh on near-term sentiment despite underlying metrics like a reported net margin of 13.17% and ROE of 22.45%. Negative Sentiment: NRI also cut its consolidated profit outlook after booking major overseas impairment charges, a material negative for near-term earnings and a key reason for investor caution. Article Title

Nomura Research Institute Company Profile

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (NRI) is a Tokyo-based provider of management consulting and information technology services. Founded in 1965, the firm combines industry research, strategic advisory and systems development to help corporate and public-sector clients address complex business and technology challenges. NRI is known for integrating consulting insight with large-scale system integration, outsourcing and software solutions to support digital transformation initiatives.

NRI’s core activities include management and IT consulting, system integration, application development, and IT outsourcing.

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