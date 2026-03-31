Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Short Interest Update

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS - Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 272,062 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the February 26th total of 318,969 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 55,047 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

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Institutional Trading of Noodles & Company

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDLS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 331.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,666 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 84,987 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,630 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24,065 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,421 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 27,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Noodles & Company by 34,246.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 49,802 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49,657 shares during the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Noodles & Company Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ NDLS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.57. 25,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,306. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.50. Noodles & Company has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.71.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $122.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on NDLS. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Noodles & Company from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce".

Get Our Latest Analysis on Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Company is an American fast-casual restaurant chain that specializes in a variety of noodle and pasta dishes inspired by global cuisines. Its menu features signature entrees such as the Wisconsin Mac & Cheese and Japanese Pan Noodles, alongside soups, salads, shareable sides and seasonal offerings. The brand emphasizes fresh ingredients, customizable meals and a quick-service format designed to accommodate dine-in, takeout and digital ordering channels.

The company was founded in 1995 by Aaron Kennedy in Boulder, Colorado, with the aim of introducing a diverse noodle-centric menu to the American market.

Further Reading

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