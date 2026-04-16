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Norcros (LON:NXR) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital Group

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Norcros logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Shore Capital Group restated its "house stock" rating on Norcros in a note to investors on Thursday.
  • Shares opened at GBX 284, down about 0.4%, with a market cap of £255.2m and key metrics of P/E 20.29 and debt-to-equity 44.20; the stock is trading below its 50‑day (GBX 321.95) and 200‑day (GBX 310.50) moving averages.
  • Norcros is a market-leading supplier of bathroom and kitchen products operating across the UK and South Africa (brands include Triton, Merlyn, Vado and Tile Africa) and employs around 2,100 people.
  • Five stocks we like better than Norcros.

Norcros (LON:NXR - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "house stock" rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports.

Norcros Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NXR stock opened at GBX 284 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.20. The stock has a market cap of £255.20 million, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 321.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 310.50. Norcros has a 1 year low of GBX 228.50 and a 1 year high of GBX 374.

Norcros Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Norcros is a market leading group of brands providing design led, high quality bathroom and kitchen products with operations primarily in the UK and South Africa. Based in the UK, Norcros operates under six brands: · Triton – Market leader in the manufacture and marketing of showers in the UK · Merlyn – UK and Ireland's No.1 supplier of shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors · Grant Westfield – Leading manufacturer of high-end waterproof bathroom wall panels · Vado – Leading manufacturer and supplier of taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves · Croydex – Market-leading, innovative designer, manufacturer, and distributor of high-quality bathroom furnishings and accessories · Abode – Leading niche designer and distributor of high-quality kitchen taps, bathroom taps, and kitchen sinks Based in South Africa, Norcros operates under four brands: · Tile Africa – Chain of retail stores focused on ceramic and porcelain tiles and associated products such as sanitaryware, showers, and adhesives · Johnson Tiles South Africa – Manufacturer of ceramic and porcelain tiles · TAL – Leading manufacturer of ceramic and building adhesives in South Africa · House of Plumbing – Market-leading supplier of specialist plumbing materials Norcros is headquartered in Wilmslow, Cheshire and employs around 2,100 people.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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