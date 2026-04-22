Nordea Bank (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Nordea Bank (OTCMKTS:NRDBY - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Nordea Bank had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 15.61%.

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Nordea Bank Trading Down 0.2%

Nordea Bank stock opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. Nordea Bank has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised Nordea Bank from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Nordea Bank in a report on Thursday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordea Bank has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NRDBY

About Nordea Bank

Nordea Bank is a leading financial services group focused on serving retail, corporate and institutional customers across the Nordic region. The bank's core activities include retail and commercial banking, corporate and institutional banking, asset and wealth management, and related financial services such as payments, cash management and trade finance. Nordea delivers these services through branch and digital channels, aiming to provide integrated banking solutions for everyday consumers, small and medium enterprises, and large corporations.

Product offerings span deposit and lending products including mortgages and consumer loans, transaction banking and treasury services for corporate clients, investment and pension solutions through its asset management businesses, and wealth management services for private clients.

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