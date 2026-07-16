Norfolk Southern (NSC) Projected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Norfolk Southern to announce earnings of $3.28 per share and revenue of $3.3531 billion for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

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Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company's quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect Norfolk Southern to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NSC opened at $327.89 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $257.49 and a twelve month high of $329.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $313.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.83.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Norfolk Southern's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on NSC. Wall Street Zen upgraded Norfolk Southern from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $335.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seventeen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $328.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NSC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSC. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 239.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 95 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1,130.0% in the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 123 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation is a major U.S. freight railroad company that provides rail transportation and related logistics services. As a Class I carrier, the company operates an extensive network across the eastern United States and offers scheduled freight service for a broad range of industries. Its core operations include long-haul and regional rail freight transportation, intermodal services that move containers and trailers between rail and other modes, and terminal and switching services that support efficient rail shipments for industrial and port customers.

The company transports a variety of commodities, serving sectors such as coal and energy, automotive and automotive parts, chemicals, agriculture, metals and construction materials, and consumer goods.

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