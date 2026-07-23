Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The railroad operator reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 21.91%.The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern's revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Here are the key takeaways from Norfolk Southern's conference call:

Norfolk Southern reported a strong second quarter with volume up 4%, record revenue before fuel, and adjusted EPS of $3.52 , while net income and EPS both grew 7% year over year.

Norfolk Southern reported a with volume up 4%, record revenue before fuel, and adjusted EPS of , while net income and EPS both grew 7% year over year. The company raised its 2026 operating expense outlook to $8.8 billion-$8.9 billion from $8.2 billion-$8.4 billion, citing a $400 million-$500 million increase from higher fuel costs and ongoing inflation.

The company raised its to $8.8 billion-$8.9 billion from $8.2 billion-$8.4 billion, citing a $400 million-$500 million increase from higher fuel costs and ongoing inflation. Management said network performance is improving after disruptions, with on-time originations up 20% in the last month, terminal dwell improving, and train velocity rising as the railroad gets back on plan.

Management said after disruptions, with on-time originations up 20% in the last month, terminal dwell improving, and train velocity rising as the railroad gets back on plan. Commercial momentum remained solid, led by Intermodal, merchandise, and coal ; Intermodal volumes rose 5% and management expects favorable truck market conditions and high fuel prices to support pricing and conversion opportunities.

Commercial momentum remained solid, led by ; Intermodal volumes rose 5% and management expects favorable truck market conditions and high fuel prices to support pricing and conversion opportunities. Norfolk Southern reiterated at least $150 million of cost takeout in 2026 and said industrial development activity is accelerating, with its project pipeline nearly doubling versus last year and supporting longer-term volume growth.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts: Sign Up

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 5.2%

Norfolk Southern stock traded up $17.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $348.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,365,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,341. The stock has a market cap of $78.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $268.23 and a 1-year high of $358.60. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $316.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.42.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Norfolk Southern's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.49%.

Key Stories Impacting Norfolk Southern

Here are the key news stories impacting Norfolk Southern this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Norfolk Southern to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seventeen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $329.35.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Norfolk Southern

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 4,275 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company's stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation is a major U.S. freight railroad company that provides rail transportation and related logistics services. As a Class I carrier, the company operates an extensive network across the eastern United States and offers scheduled freight service for a broad range of industries. Its core operations include long-haul and regional rail freight transportation, intermodal services that move containers and trailers between rail and other modes, and terminal and switching services that support efficient rail shipments for industrial and port customers.

The company transports a variety of commodities, serving sectors such as coal and energy, automotive and automotive parts, chemicals, agriculture, metals and construction materials, and consumer goods.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Norfolk Southern, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Norfolk Southern wasn't on the list.

While Norfolk Southern currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here