Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $358.30 and last traded at $355.5170, with a volume of 322516 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $330.94.

The railroad operator reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern's quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

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Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Norfolk Southern's dividend payout ratio is presently 45.49%.

Trending Headlines about Norfolk Southern

Here are the key news stories impacting Norfolk Southern this week:

Positive Sentiment: Norfolk Southern posted second-quarter 2026 diluted EPS of $3.26 and record quarterly revenue of $3.5 billion, helped by stronger freight demand and fuel surcharges that lifted results above Wall Street expectations. Reuters article

Norfolk Southern posted second-quarter 2026 diluted EPS of $3.26 and record quarterly revenue of $3.5 billion, helped by stronger freight demand and fuel surcharges that lifted results above Wall Street expectations. Positive Sentiment: The company said railway operating income reached $1.1 billion, showing solid operating performance despite a tougher cost environment. PR Newswire article

The company said railway operating income reached $1.1 billion, showing solid operating performance despite a tougher cost environment. Neutral Sentiment: Norfolk Southern also announced a quarterly dividend of $1.35 per share, which supports the stock’s income appeal but is not a major surprise for investors. Dividend announcement

Norfolk Southern also announced a quarterly dividend of $1.35 per share, which supports the stock’s income appeal but is not a major surprise for investors. Neutral Sentiment: Recent merger-related headlines involving Union Pacific and Canadian National may be keeping investor attention on Norfolk Southern, but there is no direct deal update from NSC itself in these articles. WSJ article

Recent merger-related headlines involving Union Pacific and Canadian National may be keeping investor attention on Norfolk Southern, but there is no direct deal update from NSC itself in these articles. Negative Sentiment: Profitability was lower than the company’s top-line growth suggests, and management flagged ongoing fuel-cost pressure, which could limit margin expansion going forward. TipRanks article

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $308.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $337.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seventeen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $329.35.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Norfolk Southern

Institutional Trading of Norfolk Southern

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth about $25,000. BNP Paribas bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 239.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 95 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bayban bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company's stock.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

The business's 50-day simple moving average is $316.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.42. The company has a market capitalization of $79.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation is a major U.S. freight railroad company that provides rail transportation and related logistics services. As a Class I carrier, the company operates an extensive network across the eastern United States and offers scheduled freight service for a broad range of industries. Its core operations include long-haul and regional rail freight transportation, intermodal services that move containers and trailers between rail and other modes, and terminal and switching services that support efficient rail shipments for industrial and port customers.

The company transports a variety of commodities, serving sectors such as coal and energy, automotive and automotive parts, chemicals, agriculture, metals and construction materials, and consumer goods.

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