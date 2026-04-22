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Norsk Hydro ASA (NHYDY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Norsk Hydro ASA logo with Basic Materials background
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Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its resultson Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Norsk Hydro ASA to post earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $5.4832 billion for the quarter.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.82 billion. On average, analysts expect Norsk Hydro ASA to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Trading Down 0.6%

NHYDY stock opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $11.71. The company has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on NHYDY. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Report on Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Norsk Hydro ASA is a Norwegian industrial company with a primary focus on aluminum production and renewable energy. Established in 1905, the company has grown from its roots in fertilizer manufacturing to become one of the world's largest integrated aluminum producers. Its operations span the full value chain, including bauxite mining, alumina refining, primary aluminum production, and downstream processing of rolled and extruded products.

In addition to its aluminum business, Hydro maintains a significant portfolio of hydropower assets to support its energy-intensive processes.

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Earnings History for Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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