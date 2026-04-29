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Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Announces Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Norsk Hydro ASA logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • $0.21 EPS beat — Norsk Hydro reported $0.21 earnings per share versus a $0.12 consensus, with a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 9.44%.
  • Shares slipped to $11.10 after the release; the company is valued at about $21.96 billion with a P/E of 35.81 and a 52‑week range of $5.13–$11.71.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed: the consensus rating is "Hold", composed of 1 Strong Buy, 3 Buy, 5 Hold and 3 Sell ratings.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09, Zacks reports. Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 9.44%.

Norsk Hydro ASA Price Performance

NHYDY traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $11.10. 88,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business's fifty day moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average is $8.60. Norsk Hydro ASA has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $11.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NHYDY. Danske lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "equal weight" rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Norsk Hydro ASA currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Report on Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Norsk Hydro ASA is a Norwegian industrial company with a primary focus on aluminum production and renewable energy. Established in 1905, the company has grown from its roots in fertilizer manufacturing to become one of the world's largest integrated aluminum producers. Its operations span the full value chain, including bauxite mining, alumina refining, primary aluminum production, and downstream processing of rolled and extruded products.

In addition to its aluminum business, Hydro maintains a significant portfolio of hydropower assets to support its energy-intensive processes.

See Also

Earnings History for Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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