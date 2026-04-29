Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Announces Earnings Results

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09, Zacks reports. Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 9.44%.

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Norsk Hydro ASA Price Performance

NHYDY traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $11.10. 88,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business's fifty day moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average is $8.60. Norsk Hydro ASA has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $11.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NHYDY. Danske lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "equal weight" rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Norsk Hydro ASA currently has an average rating of "Hold".

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Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA is a Norwegian industrial company with a primary focus on aluminum production and renewable energy. Established in 1905, the company has grown from its roots in fertilizer manufacturing to become one of the world's largest integrated aluminum producers. Its operations span the full value chain, including bauxite mining, alumina refining, primary aluminum production, and downstream processing of rolled and extruded products.

In addition to its aluminum business, Hydro maintains a significant portfolio of hydropower assets to support its energy-intensive processes.

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