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Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
July 22, 2026
Norsk Hydro ASA logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Norsk Hydro ASA reported quarterly earnings of $0.23 EPS, topping analysts’ expectations by $0.01.
  • The company showed solid profitability metrics, including a 10.52% return on equity and a 3.11% net margin.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed, with the stock carrying an overall “Hold” rating after several recent upgrades and downgrades.
  • Five stocks we like better than Norsk Hydro ASA.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 3.11%.

Norsk Hydro ASA Price Performance

Shares of NHYDY stock opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12 month low of $5.92 and a 12 month high of $13.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NHYDY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Research downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Danske lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Norsk Hydro ASA is a Norwegian industrial company with a primary focus on aluminum production and renewable energy. Established in 1905, the company has grown from its roots in fertilizer manufacturing to become one of the world's largest integrated aluminum producers. Its operations span the full value chain, including bauxite mining, alumina refining, primary aluminum production, and downstream processing of rolled and extruded products.

In addition to its aluminum business, Hydro maintains a significant portfolio of hydropower assets to support its energy-intensive processes.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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