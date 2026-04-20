Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Time to Buy?

Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY - Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 501,179 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 152% from the previous session's volume of 198,576 shares.The stock last traded at $11.2850 and had previously closed at $10.93.

Get Norsk Hydro ASA alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an "equal weight" rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Danske cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Report on NHYDY

Norsk Hydro ASA Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.98. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.38.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.82 billion. Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 9.44%. Analysts forecast that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA is a Norwegian industrial company with a primary focus on aluminum production and renewable energy. Established in 1905, the company has grown from its roots in fertilizer manufacturing to become one of the world's largest integrated aluminum producers. Its operations span the full value chain, including bauxite mining, alumina refining, primary aluminum production, and downstream processing of rolled and extruded products.

In addition to its aluminum business, Hydro maintains a significant portfolio of hydropower assets to support its energy-intensive processes.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Norsk Hydro ASA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Norsk Hydro ASA wasn't on the list.

While Norsk Hydro ASA currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here