Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

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NHYDY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. UBS Group cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an "equal weight" rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Danske cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA Stock Performance

Shares of NHYDY stock opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.73. Norsk Hydro ASA has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $11.71. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.98.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.40 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA is a Norwegian industrial company with a primary focus on aluminum production and renewable energy. Established in 1905, the company has grown from its roots in fertilizer manufacturing to become one of the world's largest integrated aluminum producers. Its operations span the full value chain, including bauxite mining, alumina refining, primary aluminum production, and downstream processing of rolled and extruded products.

In addition to its aluminum business, Hydro maintains a significant portfolio of hydropower assets to support its energy-intensive processes.

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