North Atlantic Smaller Cos (LON:NAS) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

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North Atlantic Smaller Cos Trading Up 3.4%

North Atlantic Smaller Cos ( LON:NAS Get Free Report )'s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 349.38 and traded as high as GBX 361. North Atlantic Smaller Cos shares last traded at GBX 361, with a volume of 854,624 shares changing hands.

The business's fifty day moving average price is GBX 349.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 359.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £466.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Fiona Gilbert acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 370 per share, for a total transaction of £25,900. 33.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About North Atlantic Smaller Cos

NASCIT is a special situations investment trust dedicated to a long-term capital appreciation objective, to achieve positive absolute returns for shareholders with low correlation to the overall market. North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (‘NASCIT') targets capital appreciation for its shareholders through investing primarily in smaller cap public and unquoted companies. NASCIT has been run by Christopher Mills since 1982, using a bottom-up approach when determining investment strategy.

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