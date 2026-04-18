Free Trial
→ SpaceX IPO in 3…2…1… (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

North Atlantic Smaller Cos (LON:NAS) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
North Atlantic Smaller Cos logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Price breakout: North Atlantic Smaller Cos' shares traded as high as GBX 361 (last trade GBX 361), up about 3.4%, crossing above the 50‑day MA of GBX 349.38 and edging above the 200‑day MA of GBX 359.62 on volume of 854,624.
  • Insider buying and ownership: Insider Fiona Gilbert purchased 7,000 shares at GBX 370 on Feb 24, and company insiders collectively own 33.57% of the stock.
  • Fund profile: NASCIT is a special situations investment trust targeting long‑term capital appreciation through investments in smaller cap public and unquoted companies, managed by Christopher Mills since 1982.
  • Interested in North Atlantic Smaller Cos? Here are five stocks we like better.

North Atlantic Smaller Cos (LON:NAS - Get Free Report)'s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 349.38 and traded as high as GBX 361. North Atlantic Smaller Cos shares last traded at GBX 361, with a volume of 854,624 shares changing hands.

North Atlantic Smaller Cos Trading Up 3.4%

The business's fifty day moving average price is GBX 349.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 359.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £466.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Fiona Gilbert acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 370 per share, for a total transaction of £25,900. 33.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About North Atlantic Smaller Cos

(Get Free Report)

NASCIT is a special situations investment trust dedicated to a long-term capital appreciation objective, to achieve positive absolute returns for shareholders with low correlation to the overall market. North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (‘NASCIT') targets capital appreciation for its shareholders through investing primarily in smaller cap public and unquoted companies. NASCIT has been run by Christopher Mills since 1982, using a bottom-up approach when determining investment strategy.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in North Atlantic Smaller Cos Right Now?

Before you consider North Atlantic Smaller Cos, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and North Atlantic Smaller Cos wasn't on the list.

While North Atlantic Smaller Cos currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026 Cover
7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026

Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
By Sam Quirke | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
Is Trump Done? Shocking leak…
Is Trump Done? Shocking leak…
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
Gilder: Don’t Buy AI Stocks, Do This Instead
Gilder: Don’t Buy AI Stocks, Do This Instead
From Eagle Publishing (Ad)
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
By Chris Markoch | April 12, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines