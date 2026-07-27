Go Pro
→ Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to 'Next Elon Musk' Company (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Northeast Bancorp logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Northeast Bancorp reported quarterly EPS of $4.05, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.65. The company posted a 25.96% net margin and an 18.63% return on equity.
  • NBN shares opened at $129.24, with a market capitalization of approximately $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07. The stock has traded between $80.75 and $142.31 over the past year.
  • Analyst sentiment remains positive but measured: two analysts rate the stock a Buy and one rates it a Hold, resulting in a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of $130.50.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Northeast Bancorp.

Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.65, Zacks reports. Northeast Bancorp had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 18.63%.

Northeast Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Northeast Bancorp stock opened at $129.24 on Monday. Northeast Bancorp has a one year low of $80.75 and a one year high of $142.31. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on NBN shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Northeast Bancorp from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Northeast Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Northeast Bancorp from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $130.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NBN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northeast Bancorp by 1,071.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Northeast Bancorp by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,255 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northeast Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northeast Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Northeast Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000.

Northeast Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northeast Bancorp is a Maine-based bank holding company and the parent of Northeast Bank, a state‐chartered commercial bank headquartered in Lewiston, Maine. Through its subsidiary, the company provides a variety of financial services, including personal checking and savings accounts, residential mortgage lending, small business and commercial loans, treasury management and private banking services. The bank operates a branch network spanning central and southern Maine, serving individuals, families and local businesses across the region.

Founded in 1872 as Androscoggin County Savings Bank, the institution has evolved through mutual and stock conversions, adopting the Northeast Bank name in 2001 and forming Northeast Bancorp as its mutual holding company in 2013.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Northeast Bancorp Right Now?

Before you consider Northeast Bancorp, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Northeast Bancorp wasn't on the list.

While Northeast Bancorp currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Click the link to see our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Your book attached
Your book attached
From Profits Run (Ad)
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
By Nathan Reiff | July 21, 2026
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
By Nathan Reiff | July 23, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines