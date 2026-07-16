Northeast Community Bancorp (NECB) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Northeast Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:NECB - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.77 per share and revenue of $25.7610 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 24, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Northeast Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:NECB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). Northeast Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 28.16%.The company had revenue of $24.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.42 million. On average, analysts expect Northeast Community Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Northeast Community Bancorp Trading Up 2.3%

NASDAQ:NECB opened at $26.77 on Thursday. Northeast Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.27 and a 12-month high of $28.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.38.

Northeast Community Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. This is a positive change from Northeast Community Bancorp's previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Northeast Community Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NECB. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 261.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,916 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 117,888 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,857,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,779,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.25% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Northeast Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Northeast Community Bancorp from $26.50 to $29.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised shares of Northeast Community Bancorp to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northeast Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Northeast Community Bancorp

About Northeast Community Bancorp

Northeast Community Bancorp is the bank holding company for Northeast Bank, a full-service community bank headquartered in DeKalb, Illinois. Through its principal subsidiary, the company provides a range of deposit and lending products designed to meet the financial needs of individuals, families and small to mid-sized businesses in the northern Illinois market.

The company’s loan portfolio encompasses consumer and mortgage lending, home equity lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, SBA-guaranteed loans and agricultural credits.

Further Reading

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