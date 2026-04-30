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Northern 2 VCT (LON:NTV) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Northern 2 VCT logo with Financial Services background
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Northern 2 VCT (LON:NTV - Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 53.30 and traded as high as GBX 55. Northern 2 VCT shares last traded at GBX 55, with a volume of 3 shares trading hands.

Northern 2 VCT Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £138.68 million, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 53.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 53.82.

About Northern 2 VCT

(Get Free Report)

Northern 2 VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in direct and fund of funds investments. It prefer to invest in growth capital investments. Within direct, the fund seeks to invest in middle market, later stage, buyout, mature, and early stage investments. Within fund of funds, it makes private equity fund investments. The fund prefers to invest in unquoted and AIM-quoted companies in the United Kingdom. It invests in all sectors, manufacturing and service businesses except real estate.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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