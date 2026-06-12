Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Sets New 12-Month Low - Time to Sell?

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.06 and last traded at $20.8870, with a volume of 118042 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.42.

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Northern Oil and Gas News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Northern Oil and Gas this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its earnings estimates across several periods, including FY2026 to $3.07 per share from $2.74 and FY2027 to $3.49 from $3.15, signaling stronger expected profit growth. Northern Oil and Gas stock page

Zacks Research raised its earnings estimates across several periods, including FY2026 to $3.07 per share from $2.74 and FY2027 to $3.49 from $3.15, signaling stronger expected profit growth. Positive Sentiment: The firm also increased quarterly EPS forecasts for Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, and all four quarters of 2027, reinforcing a more constructive outlook on near-term operating performance.

The firm also increased quarterly EPS forecasts for Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, and all four quarters of 2027, reinforcing a more constructive outlook on near-term operating performance. Neutral Sentiment: The revised estimates are still mostly below or around the current consensus in some cases, so the updates improve sentiment but do not eliminate questions about near-term execution.

The revised estimates are still mostly below or around the current consensus in some cases, so the updates improve sentiment but do not eliminate questions about near-term execution. Negative Sentiment: Northern Oil and Gas has been trading under pressure recently, with the share price near its 12-month low, indicating the stock still faces broader market skepticism despite the upgraded forecasts.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NOG shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Johnson Rice cut Northern Oil and Gas from an "accumulate" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut Northern Oil and Gas from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $33.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $24.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.76.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.38 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 33.17% and a positive return on equity of 18.43%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.7%. Northern Oil and Gas's payout ratio is currently -28.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1,621.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,114 shares of the company's stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 17,062 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,245,639 shares of the company's stock worth $36,410,000 after purchasing an additional 194,861 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,016 shares of the company's stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 22,102 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 403,127 shares of the company's stock worth $11,783,000 after purchasing an additional 20,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter worth $602,000. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc is a publicly traded independent energy company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. The company's primary operations are concentrated in the Williston Basin, where it secures acreage positions and partners with drilling operators to advance upstream projects. Through strategic leasehold acquisitions and joint ventures, Northern Oil and Gas seeks to expand its footprint in both conventional and unconventional reservoirs.

Northern Oil and Gas employs horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing technologies to develop unconventional resource plays, particularly in the Bakken, Three Forks and Red River formations of North Dakota and Montana.

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