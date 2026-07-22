Northfield Bancorp (NFBK) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share and revenue of $41.3910 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 31, 2026 at 10:30 AM ET.

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Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.60 million. Northfield Bancorp had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 6.75%.

Northfield Bancorp Stock Performance

NFBK stock opened at $15.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $646.24 million, a P/E ratio of 128.96 and a beta of 0.71. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.64. Northfield Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $15.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Institutional Trading of Northfield Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFBK. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Northfield Bancorp by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,613 shares of the bank's stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,479 shares of the bank's stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,129 shares of the bank's stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Northfield Bancorp by 6.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,012 shares of the bank's stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in Northfield Bancorp by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,285 shares of the bank's stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.51% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Northfield Bancorp from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Northfield Bancorp currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $14.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NFBK

About Northfield Bancorp

Northfield Bancorp is the bank holding company for Northfield Bank, a New Jersey‐based community bank offering a full range of financial products and services. Headquartered in New Jersey, the company serves individuals, families and small to mid‐sized businesses across Northern and Central New Jersey. Northfield Bancorp focuses on building lasting customer relationships through a combination of personalized service and technology‐driven solutions.

Through its subsidiary, Northfield Bank provides personal banking services such as checking and savings accounts, consumer loans, mortgage products and home equity lines of credit.

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