Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Hold" from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$24.80.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NPI. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$25.50 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. TD increased their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Scotia raised their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on Northland Power from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

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Northland Power Price Performance

Shares of TSE:NPI opened at C$22.22 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.77 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.64, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -38.98, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.86. Northland Power has a 1-year low of C$15.96 and a 1-year high of C$25.99.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Northland Power had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.45%. The company had revenue of C$776.97 million for the quarter.

Northland Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Northland Power's payout ratio is currently -182.46%.

About Northland Power

Northland Power develops, constructs, and operates maintainable infrastructure assets across a range of clean and green technologies, such as wind (offshore and onshore), solar, and supplying energy through a regulated utility. Offshore wind is expected to remain the company's largest segment over the long term. Northland's growth opportunities are global and span North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia.

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