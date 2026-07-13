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Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 13, 2026
Northland Power logo with Utilities background
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Key Points

  • Northland Power has an average analyst rating of “Hold”, based on coverage from 10 analysts; 6 rate it hold and 4 rate it buy.
  • Analysts’ average 12-month price target for the stock is C$24.80, with recent target changes ranging from C$23 to C$26.
  • The company reported C$0.33 EPS in its latest quarter on revenue of C$776.97 million and also declared a monthly dividend of C$0.06, implying a yield of about 3.2%.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Northland Power.

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Hold" from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$24.80.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NPI. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$25.50 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. TD increased their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Scotia raised their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on Northland Power from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Northland Power

Northland Power Price Performance

Shares of TSE:NPI opened at C$22.22 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.77 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.64, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -38.98, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.86. Northland Power has a 1-year low of C$15.96 and a 1-year high of C$25.99.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Northland Power had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.45%. The company had revenue of C$776.97 million for the quarter.

Northland Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Northland Power's payout ratio is currently -182.46%.

About Northland Power

(Get Free Report)

Northland Power develops, constructs, and operates maintainable infrastructure assets across a range of clean and green technologies, such as wind (offshore and onshore), solar, and supplying energy through a regulated utility. Offshore wind is expected to remain the company's largest segment over the long term. Northland's growth opportunities are global and span North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Northland Power (TSE:NPI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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