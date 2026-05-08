Northland Securities Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for AXT

AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI - Free Report) - Northland Securities boosted their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for AXT in a report released on Friday, May 1st. Northland Securities analyst T. Savageaux now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for AXT's current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for AXT's Q3 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.22 million. AXT had a negative net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. AXT has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.080 EPS.

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Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, January 9th. B. Riley Financial lifted their target price on shares of AXT to $21.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of AXT from $8.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AXT from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of AXT from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AXT has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AXTI

AXT Price Performance

Shares of AXT stock opened at $108.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -349.73 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.33. AXT has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $110.80.

Institutional Trading of AXT

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXTI. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AXT by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 293,818 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 8,039 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of AXT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AXT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AXT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of AXT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.52% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at AXT

In other news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 159,536 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $6,911,099.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,482,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $107,521,886.16. This represents a 6.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jesse Chen sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $706,950.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 123,612 shares in the company, valued at $5,825,833.56. This represents a 10.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 502,278 shares of company stock worth $21,196,754 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.97% of the company's stock.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc NASDAQ: AXTI is a global supplier of compound and single-element semiconductor substrates, offering a range of materials critical for high-performance electronic and optoelectronic devices. Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Fremont, California, AXT specializes in the development, manufacture and distribution of wafers composed of gallium arsenide (GaAs), indium phosphide (InP), gallium nitride (GaN) and other compound semiconductor materials. These substrates serve as the foundational platforms for devices used in data communications, wireless infrastructure, advanced computing, consumer electronics and photovoltaic applications.

AXT's product portfolio encompasses a variety of wafer sizes, dopant concentrations and crystal orientations, tailored to meet the precise specifications of its customers.

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