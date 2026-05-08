Northland Securities Comments on Gold.com FY2027 Earnings

Gold.com Inc. (NYSE:GOLD - Free Report) - Analysts at Northland Securities issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Gold.com in a research report issued on Thursday, May 7th. Northland Securities analyst G. Gibas expects that the company will post earnings of $3.63 per share for the year. Northland Securities has a "Outperform" rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gold.com's current full-year earnings is $4.34 per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GOLD. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Gold.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Gold.com from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Gold.com from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm set a $52.00 price target on shares of Gold.com in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gold.com has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $56.33.

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Gold.com Trading Up 4.5%

GOLD opened at $45.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $46.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.55. Gold.com has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $66.70.

Gold.com (NYSE:GOLD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $1.62. Gold.com had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold.com in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Gold.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Gold.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Gold.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Gold.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Gold.com

In related news, EVP Carol Meltzer sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $112,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,930. The trade was a 7.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin sold 24,683 shares of Gold.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $1,238,346.11. Following the sale, the director directly owned 502,506 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,210,726.02. This trade represents a 4.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 504,239 shares of company stock valued at $29,856,403. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

Gold.com Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Gold.com's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.21%.

Gold.com announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 8th that permits the company to repurchase 2,000,000,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Gold.com Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins. This segment also offers various ancillary services, including financing, storage, consignment, logistics, and various customized financial programs; and designs and produces minted silver products.

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