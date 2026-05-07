Northland Securities Cuts Earnings Estimates for Twilio

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO - Free Report) - Northland Securities decreased their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Twilio in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 1st. Northland Securities analyst M. Latimore now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Twilio's current full-year earnings is $2.53 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Twilio's Q4 2026 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.92 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. Twilio had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Twilio's revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Twilio has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS.

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Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $130.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $187.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TWLO

Twilio Trading Down 2.1%

TWLO opened at $191.51 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $131.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 299.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.32. Twilio has a twelve month low of $91.84 and a twelve month high of $200.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 15,715 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $2,096,223.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 235,542 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,418,947.38. The trade was a 6.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 9,389 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.51, for a total transaction of $1,197,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 130,341 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,619,780.91. This represents a 6.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,088 shares of company stock valued at $6,614,624. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,449,586 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,197,549,000 after purchasing an additional 143,597 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Twilio by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,879,395 shares of the technology company's stock worth $588,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,551 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Twilio by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,151,546 shares of the technology company's stock worth $448,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,309 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Twilio by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,944,377 shares of the technology company's stock worth $418,808,000 after purchasing an additional 110,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Twilio by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,643,859 shares of the technology company's stock worth $264,624,000 after purchasing an additional 750,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company's stock.

Key Twilio News

Here are the key news stories impacting Twilio this week:

About Twilio

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

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