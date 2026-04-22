Northland Securities Forecasts RGTI FY2026 Earnings

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Northland Securities issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note issued on Monday, April 20th. Northland Securities analyst N. Chokshi anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the year. Northland Securities has a "Market Perform" rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rigetti Computing's current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Rigetti Computing's FY2027 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Get Rigetti Computing alerts: Sign Up

RGTI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen cut shares of Rigetti Computing from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Rigetti Computing from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Rigetti Computing from $51.00 to $31.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $30.64.

Read Our Latest Report on RGTI

Rigetti Computing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGTI opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. Rigetti Computing has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $58.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.84 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.52.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Rigetti Computing had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 3,111.92%.The firm had revenue of $1.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 million. The company's quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Rigetti Computing

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the third quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rigetti Computing by 403.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the third quarter worth $35,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Rigetti Computing by 454.3% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,164 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rigetti Computing by 138.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rigetti Computing news, CTO David Rivas sold 36,719 shares of Rigetti Computing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $643,316.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 651,914 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,421,533.28. This trade represents a 5.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Bertelsen sold 4,270 shares of Rigetti Computing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $74,810.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 175,609 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,076,669.68. The trade was a 2.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing.

More Rigetti Computing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rigetti Computing this week:

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing is a pioneering quantum computing company that designs and manufactures superconducting quantum processors alongside a complementary software stack. Founded in 2013 by CEO Chad Rigetti, the company has developed end-to-end quantum systems—from cryogenic hardware to control electronics—to advance the performance and scalability of quantum machines.

At the core of Rigetti's offering is its Quantum Cloud Services (QCS) platform, which enables developers and enterprises to access quantum processing units (QPUs) and hybrid quantum-classical workflows via the cloud.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Rigetti Computing, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rigetti Computing wasn't on the list.

While Rigetti Computing currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here