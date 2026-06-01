Northland Securities Forecasts Stitch Fix Q3 Earnings

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Northland Securities issued their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Stitch Fix in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 28th. Northland Securities analyst O. Rickert forecasts that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Northland Securities has a "Outperform" rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stitch Fix's current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Stitch Fix's Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SFIX. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Stitch Fix from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. William Blair reissued a "mixed" rating on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stitch Fix currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $5.00.

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Stitch Fix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $3.56 on Monday. Stitch Fix has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $5.94. The stock has a market cap of $486.01 million, a PE ratio of -27.38 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average of $4.10.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $334.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Stitch Fix's revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Transactions at Stitch Fix

In other news, insider Casey O'connor sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $184,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 480,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,428.72. This represents a 11.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO David Aufderhaar sold 65,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $203,040.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,178,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,640,134.33. The trade was a 5.28% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 16.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stitch Fix

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,719 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,085 shares of the company's stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 16,001 shares of the company's stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 7.0% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 61,270 shares of the company's stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 12.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,807 shares of the company's stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company's stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc, headquartered in San Francisco, California, is a leading online personal styling service that blends data science with human expertise to deliver curated clothing and accessory selections. Founded in 2011 by Katrina Lake, the company pioneered a subscription-based model in which customers receive periodic “Fixes” tailored to their personal style, size and budget. Each shipment arrives with several handpicked items along with styling notes, allowing clients to review, purchase and return pieces at their convenience.

Clients begin by completing an online style profile that captures their measurements, design preferences and lifestyle needs.

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