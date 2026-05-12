Northland Securities Has Strong Estimate for AMD Q2 Earnings

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) - Research analysts at Northland Securities raised their Q2 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Northland Securities analyst G. Richard now forecasts that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.58. Northland Securities currently has a "Market Perform" rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Advanced Micro Devices' current full-year earnings is $5.99 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices' Q3 2027 earnings at $1.74 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AMD. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $415.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. HSBC lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $335.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $391.54.

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Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of AMD stock opened at $458.79 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $106.98 and a 12-month high of $469.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $253.97 and a 200-day moving average of $234.82. The company has a market capitalization of $748.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.40.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total value of $4,216,954.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 289,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $62,679,337.38. This represents a 6.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $10,962,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,236,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at $432,612,950. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 304,672 shares of company stock valued at $70,135,070 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices News Summary

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About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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