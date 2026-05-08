Northland Securities Increases Earnings Estimates for Sezzle

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL - Free Report) - Northland Securities upped their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Sezzle in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Northland Securities analyst M. Grondahl now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.19. The consensus estimate for Sezzle's current full-year earnings is $4.70 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Sezzle's Q4 2026 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Sezzle from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $76.00 target price on Sezzle in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Sezzle in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Sezzle from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Sezzle from $94.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $118.00.

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Sezzle Trading Up 16.0%

Shares of SEZL stock opened at $99.82 on Friday. Sezzle has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $186.74. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $72.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 6.91.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.19. Sezzle had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 93.93%. The business had revenue of $135.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sezzle has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.100 EPS.

Insider Transactions at Sezzle

In other news, Director Paul Paradis sold 26,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $2,156,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 487,762 shares of the company's stock, valued at $39,845,277.78. This represents a 5.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Youakim sold 7,185 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total transaction of $512,865.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 12,332,279 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $880,278,075.02. This trade represents a 0.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,837 shares of company stock valued at $3,615,409. 49.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sezzle

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sezzle during the third quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Sezzle by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 490 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Sezzle during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Sezzle during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sezzle during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Sezzle

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Sezzle Company Profile

Sezzle Inc is a financial technology company specializing in buy now, pay later (BNPL) services that enable consumers to split purchases into interest-free installment payments. By integrating its platform with e-commerce merchants, Sezzle provides shoppers with flexible payment options at checkout while merchants benefit from increased conversion rates and average order values. The company's technology is designed to offer a seamless user experience, with instant approval decisions and no hidden fees, positions it as a consumer-friendly alternative to traditional credit products.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Sezzle completed its initial public offering on the Nasdaq under the ticker SEZL.

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