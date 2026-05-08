Northland Securities Predicts Increased Earnings for OppFi

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI - Free Report) - Northland Securities boosted their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of OppFi in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 7th. Northland Securities analyst M. Grondahl now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.49. The consensus estimate for OppFi's current full-year earnings is $1.79 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for OppFi's Q4 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $87.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.14 million. OppFi had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 45.42%.

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Separately, Citizens Jmp dropped their target price on OppFi from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OppFi presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $14.75.

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OppFi Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OPFI opened at $9.89 on Friday. OppFi has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $15.03. The business's 50 day moving average is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.84 million, a P/E ratio of -89.91 and a beta of 1.86.

Insider Activity at OppFi

In other news, Director David Vennettilli sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 132,389 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,323,890. This represents a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 8,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $69,860.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 39,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,318.28. The trade was a 17.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 72.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of OppFi

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OppFi by 6.1% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 24,895 shares of the company's stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in OppFi by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,663 shares of the company's stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in OppFi by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 40,585 shares of the company's stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in OppFi by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,282 shares of the company's stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd boosted its position in OppFi by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 21,684 shares of the company's stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OppFi

OppFi NYSE: OPFI is a financial technology company that provides digital lending and credit solutions designed to meet the needs of near-prime consumers in the United States. Through its technology-driven platform, OppFi offers unsecured installment loans under the OppLoans brand, allowing borrowers to access credit online or via mobile devices. The company leverages proprietary data analytics and machine learning models to assess credit risk, streamline underwriting processes and deliver personalized loan products with transparent terms.

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, OppFi was founded in 2013 with a mission to increase financial inclusion for underserved and underbanked populations.

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