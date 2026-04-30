Northland Securities Predicts NWPX Q1 Earnings

NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWPX - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Northland Securities issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for NWPX Infrastructure in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 28th. Northland Securities analyst E. Jackson expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for NWPX Infrastructure's current full-year earnings is $4.24 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for NWPX Infrastructure's Q2 2026 earnings at $1.47 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

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NWPX Infrastructure (NASDAQ:NWPX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.52. NWPX Infrastructure had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 6.73%.The business had revenue of $138.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $122.73 million.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NWPX. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on NWPX Infrastructure from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research raised NWPX Infrastructure from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut NWPX Infrastructure from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised NWPX Infrastructure from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy" and an average target price of $90.00.

Read Our Latest Report on NWPX

NWPX Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NWPX opened at $86.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.14 million, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92. NWPX Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $36.97 and a 1-year high of $89.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NWPX Infrastructure

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NWPX Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,770,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of NWPX Infrastructure by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,600 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of NWPX Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,557,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of NWPX Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NWPX Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Scott J. Montross sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $178,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 65,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,713,396.88. The trade was a 3.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Megan A. Kendrick sold 4,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $362,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 6,996 shares of the company's stock, valued at $563,807.64. This represents a 39.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,273 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,019. Insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

About NWPX Infrastructure

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems. Its products are also used for hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, seismic resiliency, and other applications.

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