Northland Securities Weighs in on AXT FY2027 Earnings

AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI - Free Report) - Northland Securities issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of AXT in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 1st. Northland Securities analyst T. Savageaux expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for AXT's current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.22 million. AXT had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 14.69%.AXT has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.080 EPS.

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Several other research firms have also weighed in on AXTI. B. Riley Financial boosted their price target on AXT to $21.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered AXT from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Craig Hallum reissued a "buy" rating on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group set a $35.00 price target on AXT in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on AXT from $8.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AXT has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $22.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on AXT

AXT Stock Down 2.5%

NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $104.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -338.15 and a beta of 1.75. AXT has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $110.80. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $58.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTI. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AXT by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 293,818 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 8,039 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in AXT in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in AXT in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in AXT in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in AXT in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. 49.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at AXT

In other AXT news, Director David C. Chang sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $920,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 72,744 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,346,224. This represents a 21.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jesse Chen sold 8,083 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $406,170.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 109,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,503,681.50. This represents a 6.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 502,278 shares of company stock worth $21,196,754. Company insiders own 5.97% of the company's stock.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc NASDAQ: AXTI is a global supplier of compound and single-element semiconductor substrates, offering a range of materials critical for high-performance electronic and optoelectronic devices. Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Fremont, California, AXT specializes in the development, manufacture and distribution of wafers composed of gallium arsenide (GaAs), indium phosphide (InP), gallium nitride (GaN) and other compound semiconductor materials. These substrates serve as the foundational platforms for devices used in data communications, wireless infrastructure, advanced computing, consumer electronics and photovoltaic applications.

AXT's product portfolio encompasses a variety of wafer sizes, dopant concentrations and crystal orientations, tailored to meet the precise specifications of its customers.

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