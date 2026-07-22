Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Price Target Raised to $685.00 at UBS Group

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at UBS Group from $666.00 to $685.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the aerospace company's stock. UBS Group's price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.76% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NOC. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $680.00 to $580.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $500.00 price objective on Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $745.00 price target on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $665.71.

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Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded up $15.62 on Wednesday, reaching $527.91. 396,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,896. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Northrop Grumman has a twelve month low of $479.02 and a twelve month high of $774.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of -0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $536.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $623.35.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $7.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.86. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 10.80%.The firm had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.15 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman's revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.600-29.100 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 27.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 61,436 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $41,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,740,721 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $7,835,097,000 after buying an additional 209,135 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,927 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $63,822,000 after buying an additional 9,924 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $1,987,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,149,478 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,793,478,000 after buying an additional 17,948 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Northrop Grumman

Here are the key news stories impacting Northrop Grumman this week:

Positive Sentiment: Northrop Grumman beat Q2 expectations, with EPS of $7.68 and revenue of $10.88 billion both topping analyst estimates, signaling solid execution across the business. Reuters article

Northrop Grumman beat Q2 expectations, with EPS of $7.68 and revenue of $10.88 billion both topping analyst estimates, signaling solid execution across the business. Positive Sentiment: The company raised full-year 2026 guidance, now calling for EPS of $28.60-$29.10 and revenue of $43.8 billion-$44.3 billion, which suggests management sees stronger growth ahead. Zacks article

The company raised full-year 2026 guidance, now calling for EPS of $28.60-$29.10 and revenue of $43.8 billion-$44.3 billion, which suggests management sees stronger growth ahead. Positive Sentiment: Backlog reached a record level around $105 billion, supported by strong bookings and sustained weapons demand, which provides good revenue visibility for coming quarters. Yahoo Finance article

Backlog reached a record level around $105 billion, supported by strong bookings and sustained weapons demand, which provides good revenue visibility for coming quarters. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted stronger growth momentum expected in the second half of 2026, reinforcing the view that the company’s defense programs are gaining traction. TipRanks article

Management highlighted stronger growth momentum expected in the second half of 2026, reinforcing the view that the company’s defense programs are gaining traction. Neutral Sentiment: Several reports noted the stock had been weak despite the earnings beat, suggesting investors may be focusing on margins and broader defense-sector sentiment rather than just the headline results. Barron’s article

Several reports noted the stock had been weak despite the earnings beat, suggesting investors may be focusing on margins and broader defense-sector sentiment rather than just the headline results. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage pointed to margin pressures in key segments, which may be limiting enthusiasm even after the strong backlog and guidance raise. Yahoo Finance article

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation NYSE: NOC is a leading U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, builds and sustains advanced systems, products and technologies for government and commercial customers. Formed through the combination of Northrop and Grumman businesses in the 1990s, the company's portfolio spans manned and unmanned aircraft, space systems, missile defense, radar and sensor systems, and integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions.

The company's work includes airframe and platform manufacturing, space hardware and satellite systems, advanced mission systems and cybersecurity services, as well as logistics, sustainment and modernization programs.

Further Reading

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