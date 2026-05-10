Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Hold" from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.2353.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NCLH shares. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $18.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a "strong-buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NCLH

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $17.07 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $27.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.92.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 5.66%.The firm's revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.790 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,505.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,793,256 shares of the company's stock worth $151,625,000 after purchasing an additional 6,370,241 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 56,177,669 shares of the company's stock worth $1,253,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728,929 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 358.8% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,675,830 shares of the company's stock worth $68,738,000 after buying an additional 2,874,730 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 338.8% during the 3rd quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP now owns 3,690,333 shares of the company's stock valued at $90,893,000 after buying an additional 2,849,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,520,548 shares of the company's stock valued at $190,179,000 after buying an additional 2,586,395 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NYSE: NCLH is a global cruise operator offering a portfolio of premium brands that includes Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The company provides sea voyages and related onboard services such as dining, entertainment, shore excursions and destination experiences. Its fleet of modern vessels sails to more than 400 destinations across all seven continents, serving leisure travelers with itineraries ranging from short Caribbean getaways to extended world voyages.

Founded in 1966 by Knut Kloster and Ted Arison, the company pioneered the concept of “Freestyle Cruising,” which allows passengers greater flexibility in dining schedules, entertainment choices and onboard activities.

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