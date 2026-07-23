Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Norwegian Cruise Line to post earnings of $0.39 per share and revenue of $2.6471 billion for the quarter. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.790 EPS. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 5.66%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect Norwegian Cruise Line to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $19.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.90 and a 200-day moving average of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $14.53 and a one year high of $27.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $21.60.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stephen G. Pagliuca bought 695,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $12,621,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 703,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,783,041.92. This represents a 7,798.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Z. Cohen bought 30,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $474,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 38,912 shares in the company, valued at $615,976.96. This trade represents a 336.62% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders bought 1,592,467 shares of company stock worth $28,493,204 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PCM Encore LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 7,730 shares of the company's stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,507 shares of the company's stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NYSE: NCLH is a global cruise operator offering a portfolio of premium brands that includes Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The company provides sea voyages and related onboard services such as dining, entertainment, shore excursions and destination experiences. Its fleet of modern vessels sails to more than 400 destinations across all seven continents, serving leisure travelers with itineraries ranging from short Caribbean getaways to extended world voyages.

Founded in 1966 by Knut Kloster and Ted Arison, the company pioneered the concept of “Freestyle Cruising,” which allows passengers greater flexibility in dining schedules, entertainment choices and onboard activities.

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