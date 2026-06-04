Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $18.15, but opened at $19.20. Norwegian Cruise Line shares last traded at $19.17, with a volume of 6,059,969 shares.

Specifically, Director Stephen G. Pagliuca bought 685,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.06 per share, with a total value of $12,371,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,388,912 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,083,750.72. This trade represents a 97.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen G. Pagliuca acquired 695,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $12,621,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 703,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,783,041.92. This trade represents a 7,798.47% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NCLH shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Monday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $20.95.

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Key Headlines Impacting Norwegian Cruise Line

Here are the key news stories impacting Norwegian Cruise Line this week:

Positive Sentiment: Director Stephen Pagliuca bought a combined 1.38 million shares over June 1-2, including a 685,000-share purchase at about $18.06 per share. The size of the buys signals strong insider confidence and can boost investor sentiment.

Director bought a combined over June 1-2, including a purchase at about per share. The size of the buys signals strong insider confidence and can boost investor sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Loop Capital initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $22 price target , suggesting upside from recent trading levels and helping support the stock.

Loop Capital initiated coverage with a rating and a , suggesting upside from recent trading levels and helping support the stock. Positive Sentiment: The stock has also been trading with some momentum after its last earnings report, when NCLH beat EPS expectations , which continues to support the bullish narrative.

The stock has also been trading with some momentum after its last earnings report, when , which continues to support the bullish narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Bernstein started coverage with a Market-Perform rating and an $18 target , essentially signaling fair value and limiting conviction either way. Bernstein bullish on top cruise pick Viking, Norwegian gets market-perform rating

Bernstein started coverage with a rating and an , essentially signaling fair value and limiting conviction either way. Neutral Sentiment: Management reportedly described 2027 as a “transition year” amid current pressures, reinforcing that near-term fundamentals may remain challenged before improving. Norwegian Cruise sees 2027 as 'transition year' despite current pressures

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Up 5.4%

The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.23 and a 200 day moving average of $20.27.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 5.66%.Norwegian Cruise Line's quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.790 EPS. Analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth about $246,578,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,505.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,793,256 shares of the company's stock valued at $151,625,000 after purchasing an additional 6,370,241 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 56,177,669 shares of the company's stock worth $1,253,886,000 after buying an additional 3,728,929 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 358.8% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,675,830 shares of the company's stock worth $68,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 338.8% during the 3rd quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP now owns 3,690,333 shares of the company's stock worth $90,893,000 after buying an additional 2,849,349 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NYSE: NCLH is a global cruise operator offering a portfolio of premium brands that includes Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The company provides sea voyages and related onboard services such as dining, entertainment, shore excursions and destination experiences. Its fleet of modern vessels sails to more than 400 destinations across all seven continents, serving leisure travelers with itineraries ranging from short Caribbean getaways to extended world voyages.

Founded in 1966 by Knut Kloster and Ted Arison, the company pioneered the concept of “Freestyle Cruising,” which allows passengers greater flexibility in dining schedules, entertainment choices and onboard activities.

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