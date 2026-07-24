Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Trading 6.5% Higher - Should You Buy?

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH - Get Free Report) shot up 6.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.70 and last traded at $19.9270. Approximately 2,957,685 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 20,939,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.71.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts: Sign Up

Key Norwegian Cruise Line News

Here are the key news stories impacting Norwegian Cruise Line this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and Zacks noted that Norwegian Cruise Line could be positioned for an earnings beat in its upcoming Q2 report, which can help improve investor sentiment ahead of results. Article Title

Analysts and Zacks noted that Norwegian Cruise Line could be positioned for an earnings beat in its upcoming Q2 report, which can help improve investor sentiment ahead of results. Positive Sentiment: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) received a consensus analyst rating of “Hold,” which suggests Wall Street is not broadly turning negative on the stock despite recent weakness. Article Title

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) received a consensus analyst rating of “Hold,” which suggests Wall Street is not broadly turning negative on the stock despite recent weakness. Neutral Sentiment: Investor attention has increased around NCLH, with multiple articles highlighting heavier search interest and renewed focus ahead of earnings, but this is more a watchlist signal than a direct fundamental catalyst. Article Title

Investor attention has increased around NCLH, with multiple articles highlighting heavier search interest and renewed focus ahead of earnings, but this is more a watchlist signal than a direct fundamental catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: A separate media item highlighted Oceania Cruises’ wellness tours, which is positive for brand marketing but unlikely to move the stock on its own. Article Title

A separate media item highlighted Oceania Cruises’ wellness tours, which is positive for brand marketing but unlikely to move the stock on its own. Negative Sentiment: NCLH fell after a broader market selloff, with recent trading weakness reinforcing investor caution ahead of earnings and suggesting concern about margins or execution. Article Title

NCLH fell after a broader market selloff, with recent trading weakness reinforcing investor caution ahead of earnings and suggesting concern about margins or execution. Negative Sentiment: Truist Financial downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from “buy” to “hold,” which can weigh on sentiment even though the firm still sees limited upside with a $20 target. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NCLH. Weiss Ratings upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

The business's 50 day simple moving average is $18.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 47.84%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business's revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.790 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jonathan Z. Cohen bought 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $474,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 38,912 shares of the company's stock, valued at $615,976.96. The trade was a 336.62% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen G. Pagliuca bought 695,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $12,621,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 703,912 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,783,041.92. This trade represents a 7,798.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased a total of 1,592,467 shares of company stock worth $28,493,204 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Norwegian Cruise Line

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 19.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 149,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.4% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 130,680 shares of the company's stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 6,693 shares during the period. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. now owns 140,510 shares of the company's stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 9,664 shares of the company's stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NYSE: NCLH is a global cruise operator offering a portfolio of premium brands that includes Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The company provides sea voyages and related onboard services such as dining, entertainment, shore excursions and destination experiences. Its fleet of modern vessels sails to more than 400 destinations across all seven continents, serving leisure travelers with itineraries ranging from short Caribbean getaways to extended world voyages.

Founded in 1966 by Knut Kloster and Ted Arison, the company pioneered the concept of “Freestyle Cruising,” which allows passengers greater flexibility in dining schedules, entertainment choices and onboard activities.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Norwegian Cruise Line, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Norwegian Cruise Line wasn't on the list.

While Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here