NOV (NOV) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

NOV (NYSE:NOV - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share and revenue of $2.0663 billion for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

NOV (NYSE:NOV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.23). NOV had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect NOV to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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NOV Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:NOV opened at $19.07 on Monday. NOV has a fifty-two week low of $11.44 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $19.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.00.

NOV Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from NOV's previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. NOV's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Craig L. Weinstock sold 70,000 shares of NOV stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $1,405,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 256,319 shares in the company, valued at $5,146,885.52. This trade represents a 21.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph W. Rovig sold 151,086 shares of NOV stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $3,047,404.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 269,694 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,439,727.98. This trade represents a 35.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NOV

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in NOV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NOV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in NOV by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in NOV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Glenmede Investment Management LP purchased a new position in NOV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NOV shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NOV from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of NOV in a report on Friday, March 27th. Argus upgraded shares of NOV to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NOV from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $18.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NOV

NOV Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco NYSE: NOV is a leading provider of equipment and technology to the oil and gas industry. The company designs, manufactures and services an extensive portfolio of products used in drilling, completion and production operations. Its offerings include drilling rigs and related components, wellbore technologies such as tubulars and completion tools, surface equipment including mud pumps and blowout preventers, and aftermarket parts and services that support ongoing field operations.

NOV's business is organized to serve upstream energy companies around the world.

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